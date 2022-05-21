Watch CBS News
4-year-old allegedly assaulted at MBTA Park Street station, man arrested

BOSTON  -- A man was arrested on Friday night after allegedly assaulting a 4-year-old at the MBTA Park Street station stop.

Transit Police were called to the stop around 7:30 p.m. The mother of the child stated a man indecently assaulted the child while on the westbound Green Line platform. The mother confronted the man and took his photo with her cell phone.

Using the mother's photo, officers were able to find the man on Glenville Avenue, where they arrested him.

66-year-old George Francois is being charged with indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

He allegedly made incriminating statements to the arresting officer.

First published on May 21, 2022 / 3:50 PM

