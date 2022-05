A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a 4-year-old child at the MBTA Park Street station stop.

4-year-old allegedly assaulted at MBTA Park Street station, man arrested A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a 4-year-old child at the MBTA Park Street station stop.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On