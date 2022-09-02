MBTA says Orange Line repairs are 50-percent done at halfway point of project

SOMERVILLE - The MBTA says work on the Orange Line is now 50-percent complete as of Friday and on schedule to reopen as planned later this month.

At a news conference at the Assembly station in Somerville, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said he's "confident" the unprecedented month-long project will be done on time.

"I think we'll reopen service on September 19 as we projected," Poftak told reporters. "I don't want to get into a guessing game and I want to make sure our teams have the time and space to do -- I've consistently emphasized the priority is safety. Productivity and schedule is very important, safety is far above that so I don't want to put any pressure on anyone to do anything. I want the work done safely."

Heavier commuter traffic is expected after next Monday, following the Labor Day holiday.

"This has been a great opportunity for us with slightly lower ridership rates to kind of get our sea legs. We really look forward to welcoming back all of our customers, including the grade 7 through 12 kids who depend on us for service. We're really looking forward to serving them," Poftak said.