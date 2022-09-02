Watch CBS News
Local News

MBTA says Orange Line repairs are 50-percent done at halfway point of project

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

MBTA says Orange Line repairs are 50-percent done at halfway point of project
MBTA says Orange Line repairs are 50-percent done at halfway point of project 02:05

SOMERVILLE - The MBTA says work on the Orange Line is now 50-percent complete as of Friday and on schedule to reopen as planned later this month.

At a news conference at the Assembly station in Somerville, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said he's "confident" the unprecedented month-long project will be done on time.

"I think we'll reopen service on September 19 as we projected," Poftak told reporters. "I don't want to get into a guessing game and I want to make sure our teams have the time and space to do -- I've consistently emphasized the priority is safety. Productivity and schedule is very important, safety is far above that so I don't want to put any pressure on anyone to do anything. I want the work done safely."

Heavier commuter traffic is expected after next Monday, following the Labor Day holiday. 

"This has been a great opportunity for us with slightly lower ridership rates to kind of get our sea legs. We really look forward to welcoming back all of our customers, including the grade 7 through 12 kids who depend on us for service. We're really looking forward to serving them," Poftak said.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on September 2, 2022 / 9:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.