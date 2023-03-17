Watch CBS News
Local News

Man arrested for 'threatening' MBTA riders with pet rat named Jerry

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

MBTA passenger accused of threatening other riders with pet rat
MBTA passenger accused of threatening other riders with pet rat 00:30

MALDEN - An MBTA rider is accused of "threatening" fellow passengers with his pet rat - and police say this isn't the first time he and his rodent have caused problems on the T.

Transit police arrested 57-year-old Jeffery Stuart, Boston man who they say is "well known" for causing problems with the rat named Jerry.

He was taken into custody at the Oak Grove T station at about 4 p.m. Thursday evening. Police said he was also drinking and being disorderly.

A prosecutor said in court Friday that Stuart was "yelling at patrons and put a rat near their faces." He was arrested after allegedly refusing repeated requests from officers to leave the station, and the prosecutor said he threatened to assault and kill the police officers who took him into custody.

A lawyer for Stuart argued that police didn't identify the passengers who complained about the rat, making the allegation hard to prove. Jerry has been turned over to animal control. 

"He's very concerned about what they did with Jerry," the lawyer said. "That's his pet."

jeffery-stuart.jpg
Jeffery Stuart in court CBS Boston

Prosecutors want Stuart to stay away from the MBTA. The judge said had concerns about Stuart's mental competency and called for a doctor. 

In December, police said riders felt "unsafe" when a man had his pet rat sitting on his shoulder on the bus at Jackson Square.  

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 17, 2023 / 8:45 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.