More ferry routes for Boston area? MBTA could expand service on Massachusetts coast

BOSTON - Massachusetts is looking to add ferry service in the Boston area.

MassDOT announced Tuesday it is seeking proposals "to develop and evaluate options for new potential regional ferry service to, from and between communities along the Massachusetts coast."

Currently, the MBTA operates five year-round ferry routes between Charlestown, Boston's waterfront, Logan Airport, Hingham and Hull. Seasonal service also runs to East Boston, Lynn, Quincy and Winthrop.

"Water transportation is a key part of our network and we understand how providing reliable ferry service is an option that many of our daily riders as well as visitors prefer and enjoy," MBTA general manager Phil Eng said in a statement. "Continuing to build upon our existing service gives the public improved and viable alternatives for travel today and in the future"

Possible new ferry destinations for Massachusetts

The 18-month study of a ferry pilot program was outlined in a 2022 transportation bond bill. The bill required the study to consider Gloucester, Salem, Lynn, Winthrop, Quincy, East Boston, South Boston and the North End for expanded ferry service.

The study will look at making ferry service fully accessible to riders with disabilities and assess what kind of vessels are needed for new ferry routes. There will be in-person and virtual meetings so the public can weigh in on ferry options.

"Passenger ferry service provides vital connections between coastal cities and towns and provides an alternative to car travel, and we look forward to developing this pilot," Transportation Sec. Monica Tibbits-Nutt said in a statement.