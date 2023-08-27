MBTA's fall schedule begins for subway and bus lines

BOSTON - Sunday marked the start of fall schedules for the MBTA's subway and bus lines.

The MBTA said there will be increased weekday frequency on the Red, Orange and Blue lines. Sunday service on the Orange Line will now run every 13 minutes. All rail lines will also see changes to the last trip to help facilitate connections.

Bus routes will see frequency adjustments and some route changes. The MBTA said to use the Trip Planner on its website for the most up-to-date schedule information.

Changes to ferry and Commuter Rail schedules will go into effect in October.