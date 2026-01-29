MBTA riders "stressed out" as bitter cold in Boston causes delays

This week's bitterly cold temperatures have served as a stress test for infrastructure in Massachusetts. The MBTA said its crews were working tirelessly and around the clock to keep trains in service.

Single digit temperatures, with the wind chill dropping below zero, have made for a tough commute following last weekend's storm.

Delays on Red Line

All lines of the T experienced delays but riders on the Red Line seemed to experience some of the worst of it. "A lot of people were stressed out," said Red Line rider Natalia Bauermeister. "Everyone wanted to get on the same train to get home fast. People were just like shoving each other and trying to get on the train."

Videos posted to social media showed platforms packed with riders lined up five deep waiting for a train. Others complained of trains in "standby" mode at stations with their doors open in subzero temperatures. Many commuters experienced wait times of more than 30 minutes.

It took Brandon Ellis nearly two hours to get from Brookline to Dorchester. He said he ran into trouble at Park Street when he transferred from the Green to the Red Line.

"I do have a lot of patience, but the MBTA is known to break my patience," said Ellis. "It was completely full. There were hundreds of people. They made us get off at Andrew then the next train was completely packed. Nobody could get on it."

Older MBTA fleet struggling

The MBTA said the delays were the result of brutally cold temperatures impacting the track and trains. On the Red Line, most issues were with the older fleet struggling to run in this weather.

A spokesperson for the MBTA said the six newer trains on the Red Line were performing as expected, and if it were to only run those six trains and remove the older fleet, wait times would soar to more than 45 minutes on the line.

The MBTA said it has crews working around the clock to perform maintenance on trains and the tracks as needed. Those crews are working in these frigid temperatures.

"We appreciate our riders' patience during any of the delays they may have experienced," the MBTA said.