MBTA extends two commuter rail discounts into the fall, lowers some bus and subway costs

The MBTA and Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey are announcing changes to make public transportation more affordable this fall.

The T is extending two popular commuter rail summer programs and launching three new pilot programs. Some of the changes could save frequent MBTA riders hundreds of dollars over the next few months.

Monthly commuter rail passes will continue to be 50 percent off for September, October and November.

And all monthly pass holders can continue bringing a companion with them for just $1 each way on weekends.

The MBTA also has three new programs this fall.

One offers free rides for any Massachusetts resident age 75 or older who no longer drives.

Express buses will no longer cost more, starting on September 1. Riders will now pay just $1.70 for a full one-way trip. But note that this does not apply to the Silver Line.

The T is also creating a two-hour unlimited transfer window between services. This means you could take a subway to a bus and then take that same route back in less than two hours and only pay one fare. Just be sure you use the same form of payment.