Driver runs away after crashing into MBTA bus
BOSTON - A driver ran off after crashing into an MBTA bus in Kenmore Square Tuesday morning, Transit police said.
The SUV rear-ended the bus outside of Kenmore Station at about 5:30 a.m. A photo of the crash showed damage to the back of the bus and the front of the Honda.
No injuries were reported, but the driver "fled the scene," police said. The SUV had to be towed away.
Police said they are investigating the crash.
