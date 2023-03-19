Watch CBS News
MBTA ramps up service for St. Patrick's Day Parade in Boston

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- The MBTA says it's ready to help you get to Boston's St. Patrick's Day Parade.

The parade will start at Broadway Station at 1 p.m, and a free shuttle bus will operate between South Station and South Boston between 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The Red Line will run rush hour levels of service between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Trains may skip the Broadway Station if crowds get too big, and several bus routes will be detoured around the parade route.

The commuter rail will also run longer trains to accommodate extra riders. 

The MBTA's St. Patrick's Day guide is available here.

CBSBoston.com Staff
First published on March 18, 2023 / 8:19 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

