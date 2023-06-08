MBTA board of directors approves more than $2 billion in spending

BOSTON - The MBTA's Board of Directors approved more than $2.7 billion in spending Thursday, with the T's Chief Financial Officer saying half of that will go toward safety and training.

This comes days after the MBTA submitted a new safety plan to the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) detailing how it will do that. The initial safety plan was rejected by the FTA after the agency said it wasn't fixing the safety problems fast enough.

At Thursday's meeting, MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng detailed some of the new safety measures. They include piloting new protocols for radio communications and analyzing call on, call off radio scripts for track access.

"That communication is vital to each of those events and the worker safety as well as getting the work done," said Eng.

The board warned when it comes to the budget, it'll need more help from Beacon Hill starting in 2025.