Mayor Wu signs executive order to strengthen child care zoning regulations

BOSTON – Boston is taking steps aimed at strengthening zoning regulations for child care facilities in the city, Mayor Michelle Wu announced on Tuesday.

Wu signed an executive order on Inclusion of Daycare Facilities that she said "makes these zoning requirements more transparent and predictable, providing a stable funding source for the City's Office of Early Childhood to expand high-quality child care programs."

The mayor said the initiative will create options for every family in Boston.

"These investments will fund a wide range of programs across the City so every family in every neighborhood has access to safe, reliable, high quality care. Together with our Office of Early Childhood and the Boston Planning and Development Agency, we are ensuring more programs meet the needs of Boston's working parents and families," Wu said in a statement.

Wu also said the centers will help with the city's economic recovery by helping families find care for their children so they can go back to work.