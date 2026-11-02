Gov. Maura Healey, challenger Mike Minogue make final pitch to voters on eve of Election Day

On the eve of Election Day, Gov. Maura Healey and Republican challenger Mike Minogue made their closing pitch to voters in Massachusetts. Both have poured millions into this high-stakes race.

At different campaign events, both were feeling confident voters will support them as the race for governor heads to the finish line.

"We've got one day, one day that will decide the future of Massachusetts and this country," said Gov. Healey at a rally in Roxbury.

"This is not a blue versus red tournament. This is the people of Massachusetts standing up to take on the political establishment and corrupt one-party system," said Minogue at a rally in Medford.

Minogue, an Army veteran and businessman, says he will bring a fresh perspective to Beacon Hill, promising to tackle the soaring costs of housing, childcare, and electricity.

And whatever happens on Election Day, Minogue says he's at peace because he's given his best fight.

"This has been an amazing experience and I have outworked everybody. Whether you're going to vote for me or not, I've shown the politicians what entrepreneurs and people in the real world do, and how hard we work, and I'll be the governor who works for everybody," said Minogue.

Meanwhile, Gov. Healey urged voters to make their voices heard and to stand up for those who can't vote. She said she will do more to make life more affordable and expand opportunities for families.

"You've got to get out and vote, Massachusetts and make sure everyone gets out to vote, so that everyone in Massachusetts has someone standing for them, not with Donald Trump, let's get out, let's get after it," said Healey.

Minogue cast his ballot through early voting and Healey is expected to vote Tuesday morning in Arlington.