Maura Healey to be sworn in as Massachusetts Governor in historic ceremony

BOSTON - Maura Healey will be sworn in as the first woman and first member of the LGBTQ community to be elected governor in Massachusetts Thursday.

She'll become the state's newest governor in a ceremony at the State House scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. You can watch it live on CBS News Boston in the video above.

Healey will take the oath of office in the House chambers at about noon.

Following the swearing-in, she is expected to outline some of the goals of her administration. She faces several challenges including fixing the MBTA, making housing more affordable in the state and improving education.

Healey will then host an inaugural celebration at the TD Garden in the evening.

She is taking over for Charlie Baker, who did not run for re-election. Baker will become NCAA president in March.