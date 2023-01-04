For Governor Healey, voter concerns range from education to MBTA

BOSTON - For the first time in eight years, the corner office of the Massachusetts State House will be occupied by someone new. A different person, from a different political party, who will almost certainly lead the state in a different direction.

For voters, it's a time to consider what issues are at the top of their lists.

Fernando Albero lives in Revere and is a college student in the area. Albero said he uses public transportation at least five days a week and wants to see the services provided by the MBTA improve.

"So, I want to see more accountability for timeliness," said Albero. "It's been many times when I'm waiting for trains on the Green Line, it says five-minute waits and they just disappear and never show up."

Kendrick Kidd lives in Boston and said housing costs were at the top of his list. "Housing is a huge thing, so I would definitely say rent control."

Designed to mitigate climbing rent, Kidd said he wants to see Massachusetts take up rental control like New York and California. "It is hell. It's complete hell. I have lived in the same place for five years," said Kidd. "I don't necessarily like it, but it's easier to live in the same place than it is to try to find a new, more convenient place."

Shay McIntosh works in education and said funding for public schools is at the top of the list. McIntosh said they are concerned that pandemic funding is set to expire and that the state will have to supplement those funds in ways they had not before.

"I want to make sure that we continue to do the things that are important and help students catch up from the pandemic years," said McIntosh.