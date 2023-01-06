Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll celebrate at TD Garden after historic inauguration

BOSTON - At the TD Garden Thursday night, thousands of supporters celebrated the historic inauguration of Governor Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll.

"Tonight, we celebrate, tomorrow we get to work," Healey told the crowd.

The theme: Moving the ball forward.

At the home of the Boston Celtics, surrounded by basketball décor, the sport near and dear to Healey's heart, and her past.

"And we know like any great team, and I will always be a point guard, it's about the assist," Healey said.

And Healey had an assist from a music superstar. Six-time Grammy winner Brandi Carlile, who performed solo and with her wife. The couple were married in Massachusetts back in 2012.

In the crowd, were Governor Healey's lifelong friends and newer political supporters.

"We are super excited now we get to do the work," Lt. Gov. Driscoll said earlier in the day.

Healey says she'll tackle housing and education costs, the T, broken roads and bridges, and climate change, starting first thing Friday morning.