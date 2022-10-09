Matthew Judon pulls a switcheroo on sleeves, wearing blue pregame but red for kickoff

BOSTON -- Since arriving in New England last year, pass rusher Matthew Judon has developed a signature look. But Judon appeared to be set to switch things up on Sunday.

With the Patriots sporting their red "Pat Patriot" throwback look for their home game vs. the Giants, Judon opted to mix it up by substituting his trademark red sleeves with some navy blue sleeves during pregame warmups.

Judon looked to be at his normal comfort level, despite the new duds.

Blue sleeves today for Matthew Judon. pic.twitter.com/PdkVXU9PUs — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 9, 2022

Despite that pregame look ... Judon decided to go with the old reliable for the game, switching into red sleeves for kickoff.

So much for the change.

The Patriots' social media team had some fun with the sleeve options this week, allowing fans to see Judon in red, white, or blue sleeves. Judon said he was going to stick with the red sleeves, and either had a temporary pregame change of heart or just felt like messing with everybody.

Sticking with the red sleeves makes sense, at least in terms of superstition, as the red sleeves have served Judon quite well. He has recorded one sack in each of the Patriots' first four games this season, becoming just the second Patriots player to ever accomplish that feat. (Hall of Famer Andre Tippett was the other.)

Judon will be trying to set a new Patriots record on Sunday, fittingly in the throwback jersey that Tippett wore during his career.