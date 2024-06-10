Matthew Judon present as Patriots have perfect attendance on first day of mandatory minicamp

FOXBORO -- It's a new era in New England as the Patriots kicked off their first mandatory minicamp under head coach Jerod Mayo on Monday. Players are eager to get to work, as Mayo relayed that the team had perfect attendance behind Gillette Stadium, including edge-rusher Matthew Judon.

"Feels great. I mean it's mandatory, but I feel good about it," Mayo said Monday morning. "We've had good attendance throughout the spring, for the most part."

Judon was in the building on some days but sat out all of the optional workouts this offseason. But he and his red sleeves were back on the field on Monday.

Judon is heading into a contract year and has expressed a desire to finish his career in New England, so we'll see if the veteran and the Patriots can come to an agreement at some point this summer. The team reworked his deal last season to give him a bit of a pay bump. Given Judon's impact on the defense, and New England's available cap space, a long-term extension could potentially get worked out ahead of or during training camp.

Defensive lineman Davon Godchaux is also entering the final year of his contract and has no guaranteed money in his deal this season, so he skipped out on OTAs as well. But he was also back in the facilities on Monday, though he was just rocking a helmet and no jersey on the field.

There were a handful of Patriots players who missed the session due to an injury: linebackers Jahlani Tavai, Joshua Uche, and Sione Takitaki, receiver Kendrick Bourne, and offensive linemen Cole Strange and Jake Andrews.

The Patriots won't practice on Tuesday, as the team has something planned for players away from the field. But they will host their last practice before training camp on Wednesday.