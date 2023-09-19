Matthew Judon tracks down lost wallet in highway breakdown lane

Matthew Judon gives his honest assessment of the 0-2 New England Patriots

Matthew Judon gives his honest assessment of the 0-2 New England Patriots

FOXBORO – If you passed a man wandering in the breakdown lane of a Massachusetts highway, you may have crossed paths with familiar face.

Matthew Judon, the star linebacker from the New England Patriots, shared on Instagram that he found himself in a pickle after someone placed his wallet on the roof of a car and drove off.

Judon posted video of himself walking in the breakdown lane as cars zoomed by. He was able to use an AirTag tracking device that was attached to the Louis Vuitton wallet to find where it fell off the car.

"Good old AIrTag saved me. I had to come back and track it down," Judon explained to his followers.

The Patriots' social media team shared Judon's story and spliced it with a clip from June when the linebacker was explaining how often he loses his wallet.

"I have to have a chain because I lose my wallet, so I got the AirTag connected to my wallet. So I got like a little Louis clutch thing. They'll be like 'That's for girls.' I'll be like 'Don't care.' I haven't lost it in seven years. I lose it all the time, but I track it," Judon said.