Matthew Judon hoping for the best with Jack Jones after arrest

BOSTON -- The short-term and long-term future of Jack Jones is very much in question, after the Patriots cornerback was arrested at Logan Airport for allegedly carrying two loaded guns in his bag.

Not long after news of the arrest broke on Friday night, a tweet by Jones from mid-May resurfaced. In that tweet, Jones admonished Ja Morant for the NBA star's second incident involving a gun, one that figured to cause problems for Morant.

While Twitter users tend to revel in tweets that "age poorly," at least one of Jones' teammates is pushing back.

"Don't let someone's low light be you own high light," Patriots Pro Bowler Matthew Judon tweeted in response to NFL tweeter Dov Kleiman. "We [hope] this turns out better for the kid."

Don’t let someone’s low light be you own high light. We help this turns out better for the kid — Matthew Judon (@man_dammn) June 19, 2023

Jones' place on the team and with the law will be determined in the coming days and weeks. For now, Judon is expressing a level of compassion for his 25-year-old teammate.