Matthew Judon doesn't admire Tua Tagovailoa ... but he respects him

BOSTON -- Matthew Judon doesn't admire Tua Tagovailoa.

That's because, as Judon sees things, it would be rather weird to admire any opponent on the football field.

"I don't really gotta admire his game. I just gotta face him, you know?" Judon said when asked what he admires about Tagovailoa. "He's our opponent. You gotta respect everybody who plays -- that's the league we play in. We respect everybody, but I don't really got praise for him. He's a good quarterback who fits their system, he's a starter in this league and he knows how to make plays, he knows how to throw the ball."

Judon was asked later in his press conference on whether his admiration for opposing players might vary from week to week.

"I think my mind for my opponents is more respect. I think 'admire' is kind of a crazy word to use for opponents," Judon said. "But I respect everybody in this league, you know, from the long snapper to the quarterback. Whoever's getting paid the most, whoever's getting paid the least. We all are one of the 53, and so to admire ... you know, I watch film him on him. I respect him. I understand what he can do. But I don't really ... the definition of admire, I just don't admire Tua. He's a good quarterback, though."

Judon's commentary likely doesn't qualify as trash talk or anything close to it, but the words could potentially reverberate around the Dolphins' locker room in the coming days.

Tagovailoa has started three games against the Patriots, with the Dolphins winning all three contests. Tagovailoa completed 68 percent of his passes for a total of 456 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, while rushing for 48 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. Judon was held without a sack in both of his games against Miami last season,