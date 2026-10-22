Father of Sandra Birchmore's unborn child testifies at Matthew Farwell's Massachusetts trial

Jason Pickard, a U.S. Army recruiter who DNA testing revealed was the father of Sandra Birchmore's unborn child, took the witness stand Thursday in Matthew Farwell's federal trial in South Boston, Massachusetts.

Farwell, a former Stoughton police officer, is accused of killing the 23-year-old Birchmore and her unborn baby in her Canton apartment in February 2021. Her death was initially ruled a suicide, but Farwell was later charged with a federal count of killing a witness or victim and causing the death of an unborn child.

When Farwell was charged, prosecutors said that Birchmore had learned in December 2020 she was pregnant and told Farwell he was the father. Testing later showed that Pickard was the father.

Jason Pickard's relationship with Sandra Birchmore

Pickard testified in the trial under an immunity agreement. The judge in the case told jurors before Pickard took the stand that his testimony cannot be used against him in any subsequent criminal proceeding, but that if he testified untruthfully he can be prosecuted for perjury.

Specifically, Pickard said his understanding of the immunity deal is that his testimony about adultery and an inappropriate relationship cannot be used against him as part of the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

The 37-year-old is currently a defense contractor for the United States Air Force. Previously, Pickard was a recruiter for the Army Reserves. Pickard said he first spoke to Birchmore in December 2019 over text message when she was considering enlisting.

Within weeks, Pickard said he began a sexual relationship with Birchmore, who was at that point an adult.

Pickard was married at the time of his sexual relationship with Birchmore. He described their relationship as "on again, off again," adding that it developed into a close friendship.

Birchmore had told Pickard about her relationship with Farwell, he testified, but he never met him or spoke to him. According to Pickard, Birchmore told him that her relationship with Farwell started when she was a minor.

Matthew Farwell trial testimony

Pickard said he encouraged Birchmore to report her relationship with Farwell, but she refused. Pickard also did not report the relationship.

"I was afraid. I was a married man. I was a recruiter and she was a recruit. I knew what it would do to my marriage, I knew what it would do to my children, I knew what it would do to my career," he said. "I also respected her request not to tell."

When Birchmore told Pickard she was pregnant, he said he was first concerned it could be his child. Birchmore told him "it was not and could not be."

Pickard said Birchmore was "ecstatic" about her pregnancy.

"I had never seen her so upbeat," he said. "So full of joy and happiness. She wouldn't stop talking about it."

According to Pickard, Birchmore never told him before her death that he could be the father of the child.

On cross-examination, the defense highlighted that Birchmore was taking antidepressants before her death.

Farwell's attorney also showed a text exchange between Pickard and Birchmore in 2020.

"You are really good at throwing me around and being super rough," Birchmore wrote. "Him, not so much. He's scared of hurting me."

Pickard completed his testimony just before noon. He did not say anything to reporters while leaving the courthouse.

Three women who had sexual relationships with Farwell while he was either dating or married to his wife also testified at the trial Thursday. The affairs were in 2012 with a woman he met in the Stoughton police explorers program and in 2016 with two other women.

Farwell, who has pleaded not guilty, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted.