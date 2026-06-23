"We just need justice": Community mourns woman struck, killed by alleged carjacker in Mattapan

Sadness, shock, and anger manifested at a vigil in Mattapan Tuesday night, as the community prayed for the woman who was hit and killed during an alleged carjacker's reckless escape attempt last Saturday.

What hurts grieving loved ones the most is that Mabinty Janneh survived war in Sierra Leone and made it to America for a better life, only for her journey to end on a sidewalk in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood.

Mabinty was remembered as a beautiful soul whose kindness, love, and hardworking spirit touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing her.

"We just need justice for Mabinty. Justice," said the victim's aunt Mbalu Tarawally.

Mabinty Janneh Family photo

Her family went back to process where the 32-year-old was hit and dragged several feet by a carjacked car while simply walking to the bank.

"We're still in shock, I drive by this place every day, every week and now I'm looking at the spot, I don't know what to say," said the victim's cousin Ahmad Thorley. "She never saw it coming. They didn't deserve it, nobody deserves it."

Police say Ibrahim Matos is now facing murder and carjacking charges during the senseless crime rampage.

He was finally stopped by an angry crowd of community members. That spirit of collective action drew some residents who didn't know the victim but wanted to show support.

On the busy street, they reminded each other to be vigilant of their surroundings.

"I came out of respect because I felt for her family and the horrible thing that happened to her, it should have never happened," said Phyllis Jennings.

The community is now rallying to bring Mabinty's body home to her mother in Sierra Leone.