Accused carjacker charged in deadly crash on Boston sidewalk ordered to have mental health evaluation

The carjacking suspect accused of hitting and killing a woman on a sidewalk in Boston last weekend was ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation Monday to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

Ibraim Matos, 37, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Dorchester District Court to several charges, including murder and carjacking, in the death of 32-year-old Mabinty "Binty" Janneh of Dorchester on Saturday.

Prosecutor Ursula Knight said Matos "wreaked havoc on the Mattapan community."

Ibraim Matos at his arraignment in Dorchester District Court on June 22, 2026. CBS Boston

Matos was allegedly driving his own car when he crashed on Blue Hill Avenue in Mattapan just before 2 p.m. Saturday. Police said he got out and went to a nearby car wash, pulled a woman out of her car and stole it. A witness told WBZ-TV the chaotic scene played out "just like Grand Theft Auto."

Minutes later, Matos allegedly sped onto the sidewalk on a different part of Blue Hill Ave. and hit Janneh, who had just gotten off an MBTA bus and was on her way to the bank.

Surveillance video from the scene showed Janneh tried to get out of the way before she was struck. The prosecutor said her body was pulled under the car and dragged along the sidewalk for several hundred feet.

A stolen car driving on the sidewalk in Mattapan on June 20, 2026. CBS Boston

The stolen car then crashed into an MBTA bus and came to a stop. Bystanders pulled Matos out and punched him until police arrived and took him into custody.

According to Knight, Matos has a 13-page criminal record with several restraining orders and other domestic incidents.

A defense attorney for Matos said he suffers from PTSD. Matos' brother said he also suffers from schizophrenia, the defense attorney said.

Matos was ordered held without bail. The judge sent him to Bridgewater State Hospital for 20 days for a mental health evaluation to determine if he's competent to stand trial.

"It's impossible to overstate the peril posed by this man's actions when so many people were out and about enjoying a beautiful summer Saturday. We will do everything possible to secure justice for Mabinty 'Binty'Janneh, for all those who loved her, and for the entire Mattapan community," Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

Matos is next due in court July 10 for a status review.