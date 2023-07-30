Mattapan man charged with hit-and-run of Randolph police cruiser

RANDOLPH - A 29-year-old Mattapan man is facing charges after, police say, he hit a cruiser that contained a Randolph police officer and fled the scene Saturday evening.

The officer had stopped on North Main Street in Randolph to help a motorist who had run out of gas. Police said while the officer was helping the motorist, a black Jeep crossed the yellow line, hit the cruiser and drove away. The officer was inside the vehicle at the time.

A second officer at the scene tried to stop the vehicle. Police were able to track the Jeep's license plates, and the registered owner turned himself in.

Police have not released the man's identity. The officer who was in the cruiser when it was it was evaluated at the scene and refused additional medical treatment.