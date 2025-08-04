Matt Turner is feeling back at home with New England Revolution

Matt Turner is enjoying a happy homecoming with the New England Revolution, returning to the club that gave him his first shot in professional soccer. He's hoping to reestablish himself as one of the premier keepers in the sport, and help New England return to form in the process.

Turner's star rose to unprecedented levels with the Revolution. He went from going undrafted in 2016 to a star of Major League Soccer in a matter of a few years, earning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year honors in 2021. It was that season when Turner's play in goal helped New England win its first Supporters' Shield.

Years of turning away shots and logging clean sheets in Foxboro earned Turner a transfer to European powerhouse Arsenal, but his time across the pond did not go as planned. He was buried in Arsenal and moved to Nottingham Forest, whom he played 17 matches for in 2023-24. He was then loaned to Crystal Palace, and was set to join France club Lyons on loan this summer before the organization fell into financial trouble.

Turner said it was tough to be buried on the depth chart and then sit in limbo this summer. But his bumpy road overseas ultimately paved his way back to Foxboro.

"For me, it was always New England," Turner said Monday as he was re-introduced by the Revolution. "It was always my home, always coming back here when the opportunity presented itself. It's a good situation and the right time for us."

Turner said he has no regrets from his time overseas. He learned a lot with Arsenal and the other clubs he was with, and has seen his family grow with the birth of his two young children.

"I had some misfortunes and there were opportunities I didn't make the most of," said Turner. "Still, I started my family while I was over there. I have zero regrets."

Matt Turner back with Revolution

Turner said his New England return came together pretty quickly, because the New England front office had been keeping a close eye on him and had been in touch with his agent since his departure in 2022. He remained close with a number of his former Revs teammates too, many of whom text Turner with the eyeballs emoji when rumors started to surface about a potential return last week.

"When I left, I never stopped being a Revolution supporter myself. This club has meant so much to me and my family," Turner said Monday. "All the ups and downs over the years – winning a Supporters' Shield, the first major trophy in club history -– all those memories are a lifetime worth of memories."

Turner and his family were back in Gillette Stadium earlier this year to attend a match and received a huge ovation from New England supporters. He was blown away by the reception.

"The way I felt the love from them, it was special. It was a while since I really felt those arms around me and it was eye-opening. It's good to be back in an environment where you're loved," he said.

But this reunion is much more than just a feel-good story. For Turner, he's looking to secure consistent playing time and reassert himself as a top keeper. His best avenue toward reclaiming the starting goalkeeper job for the U.S. Men's National Team is by logging a lot of saves and clean sheets for New England. He wants to be the starting keeper for the 2026 World Cup, and dominating for the Revolution is his best chance to lock up the role.

"I don't want to sour any milk," Turner said of his previous success with the club. "I want to work and continue on the journey I'm on here. I'm not here just to parade around and be Matt Turner. I know and understand this club is going through some difficult moments this season, and I want to bring that winning mentality back and create relationships that will last a lifetime with he supporters and the guys in that locker room."

The Revolution sit at just 6-11-7 on the season and have watched their playoff hopes fade over the last month. The club has struggled to score during a nine-match winless streak, and Turner won't be able to help much in that department.

But the leadership he can bring to the locker room and on the pitch could prove to be invaluable for New England.

"His leadership is key," New England Revolution sporting director Curt Onalfo said Monday. "He'll be an important part of our locker room and in games, when you have those unfortunate moments when momentum is shifting, you need those leaders to push the momentum back. We know his leadership will be invaluable in the locker room."

"I know the club is going through a tough stretch this season and I want to bring back that winning mentality," said Turner.

Turner is expected to be available for Saturday's match against D.C. United at Gillette Stadium. He's on loan to New England through next season, but said he'd be open to a more permanent pact that would keep the 31-year-old with the club longterm.

"The door is open for anything. If it goes well here, I go with the national team and get consistently called in," he said. "I would never shut the door on a long term stay, but I don't want to shut the door on anywhere."