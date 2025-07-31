Matt Turner reportedly nearing return to New England Revolution

Goalkeeper Matt Turner is reportedly nearing a return to the New England Revolution. After a few years playing internationally, Turner appears set to rejoin the club he enjoyed great success with over seven seasons.

The 31-year-old Turner is nearing a return to New England on loan from French pro club Lyon, according to multiple reports. The loan would run through July of 2026, according to ESPN. Turner would likely count as a Designated Player for the Revs for the rest of the 2025 campaign, but could turn into a "targeted allocation money" player in 2026, according to The Athletic.

Matt Turner with the New England Revolution

Turner initially joined the Revolution after he went undrafted in 2016. He was loaned to Richmond of the UFL for two seasons, before he emerged as New England's starting keeper in 2018.

Turner then established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in MLS and was named the league's Goalkeeper of the Year in 2021 when he went 17-7-4 with five clean sheets and a 1.25 goals-against-average. He also made his United States Men's National Team debut in 2021 and has gone on to make 52 appearances with the Stars and Stripes, including four in the 2022 World Cup.

Turner's success in the MLS earned him a contract with Premier League powerhouse Arsenal in 2022. But it's been a tough road for the keeper since leaving New England.

He played just seven matches with Arsenal before he was moved to Nottingham Forest. Turner started the first half of the season and went 4-5-8 for Nottingham in 2023-24, but was replaced in net by Matz Sels by midseason.

Turner was then loaned to Crystal Palace and served as a backup keeper, before he thought he had secured a transfer to French club Lyon this summer. But with Lyon in financial turmoil and with issues in ownership, the club tried to back our of the Turner deal and it was never officially announced.

Now Turner appears set to rejoin the Revs, a club that is also in some turmoil at the moment. The Revolution are currently 6-7-11 on the season and in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, 10 points out of the playoff with 10 matches to play.

Aljaz Ivacic has been in goal for New England this season, and has allowed 35 goals in his 24 games on a 67.9 percent save percentage. He has struggled as of late, and will soon have to battle with a New England fan favorite for playing time when Turner officially returns.

An official announcement on Turner's return could come by the end of the week, according to reports. The Revs don't play again until Aug. 9 when the club hosts D.C. United at Gillette Stadium.