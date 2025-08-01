Matt Turner's return to New England Revolution is now official

Goalkeeper Matt Turner is officially back with the New England Revolution. The club announced Turner's return on Friday, with the keeper back in New England on loan from French Olympique Lyonnais.

Turner is on loan from Lyon through June 30, 2026, with an option for the Revs to purchase his deal. Turner will take up a Designated Player spot on the New England roster for the rest of the 2025 MLS season, and will then be a TAM-eligible player ("targeted allocation money") in 2026.

Turner will be back at training with the Revolution next week, and will be eligible to play in the club's next match on Saturday, August 9 against D.C. United at Gillette Stadium. He'll be formally re-introduced by New England at the at the Revolution Training Center in Foxboro Monday morning at 9 a.m.

"It is a privilege to return to the club that launched my career," Turner said in a release announcing his return. "The club that helped me discover who I am as a professional, the club that has always felt like a home away from home. To have the chance to play in front of the Revolution supporters once again is a priceless feeling and one I've never taken for granted. My family and I have felt their unwavering support throughout these last three years, and I can't wait to wear the Revolution crest again at Gillette Stadium. I am grateful for this opportunity to earn my place on the field and look forward to winning many more games with the Revolution."

"I look forward to welcoming Matt back to the Revolution and I am excited for this opportunity to work with one of the best goalkeepers our league has produced," added Revs head coach Caleb Porter. "Matt holds himself to an extremely high standard that has led him to success at the international level, in Europe, and of course, in MLS. Matt's shot-stopping quality and overall character and mentality make him a tremendous addition to our goalkeeping corps."

Matt Turner with the New England Revolution

Turner became an MLS star during his first seven seasons with the Revolution, when he started 108 regular season matches and logged 23 clean sheets. He was named MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and earned MLS Best XI honors in 2021 when he went 17-7-4 with five clean sheets and a 1.25 goals-against-average. His efforts in goal helped the Revs to the club's first-ever Supporters' Shield.

Turner has also had a great run with the U.S. Men's National Team, with 29 wins and 27 clean sheets in his 52 senior caps. He was the United States' starting keeper at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

His strong play in 2021 earned Turner a deal with Premier League powerhouse Arsenal in 2022, though he hasn't been able to find his footing at the international level. He played just seven matches for Arsenal before he was moved to Nottingham Forest. He was loaned to Crystal Palace where he was a backup, but was then transferred to French club Lyon this summer -- or so he thought.

Lyon has had issues with financing and ownership, and the club never officially announced Turner's transfer. That opened the door for Turner's return to New England, where he initially signed in 2016 after he went undrafted out of Fairfield. Turner will now look to supplant Revs starting keeper Aljaz Ivacic, who has allowed 35 goals in his 24 games this season.