Watch CBS News
Sports

Masataka Yoshida's big day leads Japan to 13-4 win over Korea in World Baseball Classic

/ CBS/AP

TOKYO — New Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida came up huge for Japan in the World Baseball Classic on Friday, going perfect at the plate and driving in five runs in a 13-4 victory over South Korea.

Yoshida -- who signed a five-year, $90 million contract with the Red Sox -- was 3-for-3 with five RBIs for Japan at the Tokyo Dome on Friday. Hitting out of the five-hole, Yoshida had a pair of two-run singles and a sac fly in the victory. 

His first two-run single in the top of the third put Japan ahead 4-3 in the third inning and was part of a four-run inning. Yoshida then helped break the game open with another two-run single in the top of the sixth.

It was a solid bounce-back effort from Yoshida, who was 0-for-3 and stranded five runners in Thursday's 8-1 win over China.

Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani had his second straight two-hit game on Friday, as Japan improved to 2-0 in Pool B. 

Elsewhere in the WBC, the Czech Republic defeated China 8-5 in the other Group B game as Martin Muzik hit a go-ahead, three-run homer following a double by his brother Matej in a four-run top of the ninth.

In Group A, Cuba beat Panama 13-4 as Yoán Moncada and Yadil Mujica drove in four runs each, and host Taiwan defeated Italy 11-7.

First published on March 10, 2023 / 12:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.