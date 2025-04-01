Get a glimpse of "Future Fossils" at the MassArt Art Museum

MassArt Art Museum in Boston exhibit shows what future generations will see as fossils

A new exhibit at the MassArt Art Museum in Boston explores the future by examining the present.

For their "Future Fossils" exhibition, the museum asked artists to imagine what people in the future will see when they eventually stumble upon fossils from today.

"The theme of Future Fossils is basically, if time or life as we know were to stop, what would future archaeologists discover about us? What do these objects all say about what we hold dear, what we treasure and what we value?" said Lisa Tung, the museum's executive director.

Amazon boxes that have been cut and woven into baskets as part of the MassArt Art Museum's Future Fossils exhibit. CBS Boston

The pieces on display run from household objects, like a chandelier, to those from out of this world, like a spacesuit that's been treated with meteorite powder. Boxes sent from Amazon are part of the display, after an artist cut them into strips and wove them into baskets. Even sneaker culture is represented, with a display of six of the most collected shoes - as rendered by a 3D printer.

3D-printed sneakers are included in the MassArt Art Museum's Future Fossils exhibit. CBS Boston

The MassArt Art Museum's Future Fossils exhibition is currently on display. The museum is open Thursday through Sunday. All of its programs are free.

"MassArt Art Museum is Boston's only free museum of contemporary art. It's an incredible resource for the students here on campus but also for the community more broadly," the museum's curator of education, Brian None, said.

