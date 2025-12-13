Massachusetts wrong-way driver kills New Hampshire man in crash, police say

A New Hampshire man was killed Friday night when investigators say the car he was a passenger in was hit by a wrong-way driver in Danvers, Massachusetts.

It happened just before 10 p.m. on Route 128 South near Route 35.

The Essex District Attorney's office said a Nissan Sentra and Hyundai Elantra were involved in the crash, which killed a 58-year-old man. Massachusetts State Police said in a separate news release that the man who was killed was a passenger in the Sentra, which was driving the correct direction.

The New Hampshire man's name has not yet been released by authorities, pending family members being notified.

The alleged wrong-way driver of the Hyundai was taken to Beverly Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Sentra was also taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.

No additional information about the conditions of the two drivers is currently available.

It is not yet known if the accused wrong-way driver is facing charges.

The DA's office said the crash is under investigation by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and Massachusetts State Police.

No additional information about the crash is currently available.

"We offer the deceased person's family and loved ones our deepest condolences," Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

Danvers is a Massachusetts town with a population of about 27,000 people located in Essex County. It is located about 20 miles south of Boston on the North Shore of the state.