Massachusetts woman allegedly faked cancer death to avoid drunk driving, shoplifting charges

A Massachusetts woman appeared in court on Tuesday, accused of faking her own cancer death in order to avoid having to face a judge for drunk driving and shoplifting charges.

Shannon Wilson shook her head in Plymouth District Court as prosecutors laid out the indictment against her.

"This is a defendant who was willing to fake her own death," Plymouth County Assistant District Attorney Alex Zane said.

Wilson is charged with one count each of furnishing false identifying information, obstruction of justice, forgery, uttering of a public record, and failure to appear after release on bail.

Woman accused of faking own death

Prosecutors said the 45-year-old woman orchestrated the scheme to evade cases from 2022-2023. The first came in 2022 when she was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence.

"And this is when she first raises that she has terminal brain cancer," Zane said, adding that Wilson told a Hingham judge at the time that she was dying.

They argue that she did the same thing during an arraignment for a shoplifting charge in Plymouth.

Then, prosecutors said Wilson stopped appearing in court. Defense attorneys reported that Wilson was in hospice care as her condition deteriorated.

"And ultimately, the counsel representing the defendant gives the court a screen grab or a print out of a text message that he received from that number he's been communicating with that he believes is the defendant's family of a death certificate from Rhode Island saying that she had passed away," Zane said, saying the claim that Wilson died happened in May 2023.

Investigators looked at the grainy copy of the death certificate. The doctor whose signature was used, the hospice center listed, and the funeral home all had no record of Wilson's death. Prosecutors determined the document was a fake.

Shannon Wilson appears in court on April 28, 2026. CBS Boston

Shannon Wilson charged in Massachusetts

In August 2023, the person who previously posted Wilson's $400 bail recovered the money after being informed she was dead. Several weeks later, prosecutors say Wilson showed up at the person's house and allegedly admitted she had faked her death.

Wilson allegedly also duped her ex-fiancé, who she lived with in a Plymouth home.

"He indicated a week or so after the Hingham matter was dismissed, he actually thought that she was dead," Zane said.

Wilson's defense attorney argued that she was not the architect of the plan.

"She's not the one who made these phone calls. She's not the one who prepared the document that Mr. Zane referred to and she's not the individual who submitted that to the court," defense attorney Josh Werner said. Werner did not say who he believes sent in the fake death certificate.

Wilson pleaded not guilty and is being held on $50,000 bail.