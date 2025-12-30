Wind brings down trees, causing damage at Massachusetts homes

Heavy winds caused storm damage in parts of Massachusetts on Tuesday, and knocked trees onto homes in multiple towns.

Jackie Norton awoke at 4:30 a.m. to a loud noise outside. A large tree snapped in her Dover front yard and landed just inches from her home.

Often when a large tree comes crashing down in a storm, the roots come up with it, but this tree snapped clear off at the base of the tree.

"The wind it was gusting so, so hard that it almost sounded like thunder," Norton said.

A tree toppled on Jackie Norton's Dover home. CBS Boston



The tree tore a shutter off of the home, left minor damage on the corner of the roof, and smashed a light pole.

She currently has her home on the market with a for sale sign out front.

"Luckily enough, the insurance agents said there isn't a lot of exterior or interior damage," tells Norton. "Some of the siding is gone, but it's minuscule. It's not too much, but we will be okay, and everyone is safe."

Norton said she now turns her attention to cleanup.

"It's going to be a lot of work. I'm calling my landscaper, but he is out with so many other people right now in the area," Norton said.

A tree landed on a pickup truck near a home in Norwell. CBS Boston



In Norwell, another giant tree came down on a home and a truck. It uprooted right from the ground.

The trunk ripped into the roof and damaged the corner above a bedroom.

The family said everyone is safe, however their truck is extremely damaged with the tree falling right across the top of it.

Elsewhere, in Littleton, a tree fell on another home on Boxboro Road.