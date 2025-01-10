Weekend To Do List: Dunes under the full moon and a winter farmers market

BOSTON – There is plenty to do in New England this weekend, even in the middle of a frigid stretch in Massachusetts.

Dunes by the Light of the Full Moon

It's never too cold to take in the beauty of New England. Take a night this weekend to enjoy a full moon dunes hike at Crane Estate.

Dunes by the Light of the Full Moon returns in Ipswich. The beautiful hike starts at sunset and takes hikers through the dunes of Castle Neck under the glow of the full moon. The event is best for those ages 12 and up.

Be sure to register online first.

When: Saturday, January 11, 4-6:30 p.m.

Where: 290 Argilla Road, Ipswich

Cost: $24 for members, $30 for non-members

Click here for more information

Somerville Winter Farmers Market

Warm up inside at a winter farmers market in Somerville...

With fresh produce, cheese and pastries and lots of local vendors to shop from, the community can enjoy the market weekly every Saturday now until April 12.

When: January 11 through April 12, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Where: The Armory, 191 Highland Ave., Somerville

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

City of Quincy Old Town Hall New Exhibit

Quincy is celebrating their 400th anniversary with a free exhibit for the public all about the city's 300th anniversary. Head to the Old Town Hall Museum for a day of history and immersion Thursday through Saturday from now through the end of February.

When: Through February 22

Where: Old Town Hall, Quincy

Cost: Free

Click here for more information