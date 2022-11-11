'We don't forget anybody,' Massachusetts Veterans Day events honor those who've served in military

'We don't forget anybody,' South Boston Veterans Day parade honors those who've served in military

SOUTH BOSTON - Several events around Massachusetts marked Veterans Day Friday, when the county honors the men and women who have served in the U.S. military.

In South Boston, Mayor Michelle Wu marched with local veterans from the Fitzgerald Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post to Saint Brigid Parish for a memorial service.

The Veterans Day parade in South Boston, Friday, November 11, 2022. CBS Boston

"Here in South Boston a lot of us grew up being veterans, we were in the service from high school so it's a way of life. We don't forget anybody," Vietnam veteran Louis Kneeland told WBZ-TV.

"Veterans Day is a time to thank and mark how much heart and sacrifice goes into serving our country for the freedoms that we enjoy today, but also to recognize that our veterans are very much still in our communities," Mayor Wu said.

The Vietnam War Memorial in Southie was one of the first in country.

A half-sized replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington D.C. is in Somerville for the weekend.

The Moving Wall Vietnam memorial in Somerville, November 11, 2022. CBS Boston

The Moving Wall, which has been touring the nation for the last 40 years, is open to the public at the Mass General Brigham Great Lawn in Assembly Square.

People also paid tribute to the military in Quincy Friday morning. They lined the streets for the annual Veterans Day parade from the high school to the World War II Memorial at Merrymount Park.

The Veterans Day parade in Quincy, Friday, November 11, 2022. CBS Boston

At the State House, Charlie Baker attended his final Veterans Day ceremony in Memorial Hall as governor. Baker did not run for re-election.