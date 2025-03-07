Massachusetts Turnpike traffic backed up for miles after tractor trailer crash in Boston

Traffic heading into Boston on the Massachusetts Turnpike is backed up for miles because of a tractor trailer crash in Allston.

The truck rolled over on the eastbound side of the Mass Pike at Exit 131, the Cambridge Street and Storrow Drive exit, shortly before 5 a.m. Friday, just as the morning rush was beginning.

There were no life threatening injuries, according to Massachusetts State Police. A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) said fuel is leaking from the truck. Boston firefighters are working to contain it.

The truck was lifted up back onto its wheels just after 8 a.m.

Firefighters are working to contain the fuel leak from the tractor trailer rolled that over on the Mass pike Eastbound at the Allston turn around. No injuries to report .

Traffic is backed up well past Newton Corner. The drive time from Route 495 in Hopkinton to Boston is currently one hour and 40 minutes. It's usually about a half hour to 45 minutes.

At one point, all lanes of the Pike eastbound into Boston were closed at the scene. One lane is now getting by.

Drivers coming from the west should try to find other routes into the city, such as Route 9, or take the MBTA commuter rail into Boston.

A tractor trailer crashed on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Boston on March 7, 2025. CBS Boston

"Appropriate signage and messaging will be in place to guide drivers through the affected area," MassDOT spokesman John Goggin said in a statement.

"No information is immediately available regarding the circumstances of the crash, but it will be investigated by the State Police," Massachusetts State Police spokesman Tim McGuirk said in a statement.

