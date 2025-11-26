Massachusetts shoppers snag last-minute items before Thanksgiving Day

The Thanksgiving scramble was underway at the Market Basket in Waltham as shoppers packed the store for last-minute items before the big feast.

Every register was open and packed Wednesday at the Waltham grocery store as the minutes ticked down before Thanksgiving Day official arrived.

People were circling the parking lot looking for spots as people grabbed last-minute items. Shoppers said it was worth the stress to keep their Thanksgiving traditions alive.

Last-minute Thanksgiving shopping

Cynthia Lombardo's cart was packed full of Thanksgiving staples.

"My granddaughter loves my stuffing," Lombardo said.

Catherine Musinsky is hosting her whole family on Thursday.

"Have a holiday that's basically dedicated to saying thank you I think is a good thing," she said.

Others are cooking for the broader community.

"I just picked up 20 loafs of fresh French bread," said Ross Zagami, the president of Sons of Italy in Watertown. "We invite people people off the street. We spend the money, we welcome people, we want to give them a nice Thanksgiving."

Thanksgiving costs

While inflation is pushing up grocery prices overall, Thanksgiving dinner is expected to cost 2-3% less this year.

A new Wells Fargo report says the price of name-brand frozen vegetables has decreased by 15%, dinner rolls have fallen by 22%, and even turkey prices are down 4%.

The only item that has reportedly has increased is whipped cream.

When it comes to strategy for shopping the day before Thanksgiving, one customer at Market Basket put it simply.

"Patience. If you waited until today, you've got to have patience," the woman said.