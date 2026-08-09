Massachusetts tax-free weekend draws back-to-school shoppers: "One of our busiest weekends"

This weekend marked tax-free shopping in Massachusetts, and stores were busy with many shoppers saving some money on their back-to-school supplies.

"I would say we are pretty excited, and we are mostly looking for folders and notebooks," freshman Kaitlin Frazer from Westford said.

A law passed in 2018 mandates a sales tax holiday weekend in the state every August. Advocates say it helps small businesses, though critics say it only changes the timing of big-ticket purchases that customers were going to make anyway.

At Target in Lowell on Sunday, registers were ringing as shoppers like Brenda Sieng could not wait to find the perfect back-to-school dress for her 10-year-old daughter Iliana who is heading into the fifth grade.

The 6.5% sales tax in Massachusetts was waived for most retail items that cost under $2,500.

"It is absolutely one of our busiest weekends. They are taking advantage of the value that we have and all the promos we have going on," Target store director Yesenia Abiles said.

August is typically a slower time for retailers, so the allure of a tax-free weekend helps bring shoppers back to the stores.

"Tablets, iPods, headphones, that we've seen a spike on, because it is part of the deal. I think parents are taking advantage of that right now since it's a tax-free weekend," Abiles said.

Kelly Frazer teaches second grade in Westford. She said school supplies can add up quickly, which is why she was shopping this weekend for those back-to-school savings.

"I'm actually a teacher and a parent. We were here the other day and using my 20% off teacher coupon which is great. I think it's really important, especially when you're getting back-to-school supplies, every little bit helps," Frazer said.

Items like meals, gas, tobacco products and motor vehicles are not included in the tax-free weekend.

The sales tax holiday also applies to orders placed online this weekend.