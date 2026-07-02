Some beaches along seacoast reopen for swimming after Haverhill sewage issue

One day, after testing showed the water was safe for swimming, most beaches on the seacoast reopened for swimming, with the exception of one stretch of Plum Island.

A burst pipe and the ensuing sewage leak from Haverhill into the Merrimack River had caused several beaches to be closed to swimming for days leading up to the holiday weekend.

"I thought that everything was fine," said Alyssa Vong from Lowell. "The weather was nice, so it didn't really stop me from going in [the water]."

There were dozens of people in the water at Salisbury Beach State Park all day Thursday.

"It's hot," said Karen Bingham-Nanto, who is visiting from Tennessee. "I really don't care as long as it's open… The levels are low enough. Whatever!"

To encourage people to head to the beach, Governor Healey announced Thursday that all parking at state parks would be free through the holiday weekend.

"We want people to enjoy the Fourth of July weekend, especially as we celebrate the 250th anniversary of our nation's founding," said Governor Healey in a statement. "In recognition of that, we're making parking at all of our state properties free this weekend."

Matt Arsenault and his family delayed their camping trip to Salisbury by one day to ensure the beach would be open for swimming when they arrived.

"I haven't seen anything," he told WBZ-TV, adding, "I haven't smelled anything either."

Lynn Scott of Holden was also visiting the campground and said she hopes the pipe problem is fixed permanently.

"I feel bad for the businesses up here," she said. "They lost a lot of money. This is a big weekend so hopefully they'll fix it and it stays fixed."

Governor Healey said water quality testing is ongoing to ensure that all swimming is safe all weekend.