Massachusetts state trooper appeared to be asleep in cruiser while handcuffed prisoner was alone in hospital

A Massachusetts State Police trooper is under investigation for allegedly leaving a handcuffed prisoner alone at a Boston hospital, creating a potentially dangerous situation for staff and visitors.

It happened at Mass. General Hospital in Boston. Sources say a male prisoner in Massachusetts State Police custody was getting medical attention and was handcuffed to a bed. The I-Team has learned a trooper was assigned to keep watch over him, but, sources say surveillance video shows the trooper left the hospital and appeared to be sleeping in his cruiser.

"The proper protocol would have been to call for some type of relief," Todd McGhee, a former state trooper and security expert, told the I-Team. "You would not leave a prisoner unattended under any circumstances."

Sources say that handcuffed man was left alone in the hospital room, and that staff members, believing since the trooper left, the patient was no longer under arrest and hospital security unlocked his handcuffs.

The I-Team has learned the man did not leave the hospital. It is not clear why he was under arrest.

"We're fortunate that something detrimental didn't happen as a result of this," McGhee said.

The I-Team reached out to MGH about the potential danger to staff and visitors. A spokesperson referred the I-Team to state police.

In a statement, a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson said, "We are aware of the allegation and the matter is a subject of an internal affairs investigation. The Department will not comment further as that investigation is ongoing."

Sources say the trooper remains on duty and has not been placed on administrative leave.

McGhee tells the I-Team, "It is serious, but as far as the investigation goes, I'm confident that internal affairs ... they'll do their due diligence. And at some point, I believe this trooper will be held accountable. This is not something that is a, you know, a finger wave and don't do it again."