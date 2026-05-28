Massachusetts State Police trooper shot after gun accidentally fires at mounted unit barn in Acton

A Massachusetts State Police trooper was wounded in what appears to be an accidental shooting in Acton, according to WBZ-TV I-Team sources.

The trooper, who has not been identified, was shot Wednesday night after what state police described as "an accidental discharge of his service weapon at the Mounted Unit barn."

State Police at the mounted unit barn in Acton, Massachusetts after a trooper was wounded in an accidental shooting on May 27, 2026. CBS Boston

The trooper was taken to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington with what police described as non-life threatening injuries.

It's not clear yet what caused the gun to go off. Troopers were seen going in and out of the barn shortly after the shooting. There are no other details available yet about what happened.

"The incident is currently under investigation," state police spokesperson Sarah Burgess said in a statement.

Acton, Massachusetts is about 30 miles northwest of Boston.