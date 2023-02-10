Head of Massachusetts State Police, Col. Christopher Mason, to retire

BOSTON -- Massachusetts State Police Colonel Christopher Mason announced Friday that he will be retiring, WBZ-TV chief investigative reporter Cheryl Fiandaca reports. Mason has been head of the State Police since November 2019.

Mason has been with the State Police for 30 years. He implemented the department's first "duty to intervene" policy that mandates officers to stop another officer from using unreasonable force.

"They say you know when it's time," Mason wrote in an agency-wide email. "After my nearly 38-year law enforcement career and with immense pride in our Department's accomplishments, my moment has come."

In his note, Mason alluded to a "challenging" few years at the helm.

"I am profoundly aware that the last few years have been challenging for the law enforcement community as we navigated civil unrest, a global pandemic, a deadly opioid epidemic, and concentrated efforts to restore the public's trust.

Mason will retire on February 17.