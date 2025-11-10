56 arrested in child porn investigation "Operation Firewall" in Massachusetts

Massachusetts State Police announced Monday that they have arrested dozens of people in a child pornography investigation.

"Operation Firewall" spanned across multiple parts of the state, including Worcester, the Berkshires, Middlesex County and the Cape & Islands.

Police said that the investigation took place over the course of three days last week. Out of 56 arrests, 25 were charged with possession of child pornography, 19 for enticement of a child, seven for failure to register as a sex offender, and five on warrants for rape or assault and battery on a child.

"We all need to work together to mitigate this growing problem of child pornography and child enticement," State Police Col. Geoffrey Noble said.

Lt. Col. Daniel Tucker said the ages of the defendants ranged from 18 to 75 years old. All were men except for one woman. Troopers also took 229 electronic devices from those arrested.

"I want our message to be clear. If you are seeking to possess child sexual abuse material or sexually assault a child, the Massachusetts State Police and our partners will find you," Tucker said during a press conference.

Arresting some repeat offenders

Noble said many of the arrests were repeat offenders, but not all. Berkshire County District Attorney Timothy Shugrue said that many of the arrests in his jurisdiction were people coming from different states.

State Police said the arrests come as the state has seen an increase of more than 270% in cyber tips since 2020. The agency received over 1,000 cyber tips in the last week alone.

"We're up for the challenge. Regardless of the scope, regardless of the breadth of the efforts of these individuals. We will match it. We will double down and we will run towards it," Noble said.

Officials said to expect more arrests in the coming days.

Parents must be aware of children's devices

Both state police and the district attorneys gathered at Monday's announcement said that the most important thing is prevention.

"We have to protect our children," Shugrue said.

Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan urged parents to have the uncomfortable conversation with their children about child predators. She also recommended that parents make sure that kids keep their devices in public places at least once a day, like charging them at night.

"There is not a parent or caregiver who at some point taught their children not to go with strangers, to beware of strangers," Ryan said. "Where children often lose their place is they forget that the people they are talking to and communicating with on devices are strangers as well."

"Every parent in Massachusetts needs to know what is on their children's devices," Noble said.

Ryan said that while social media can move quickly, there are resources on district attorneys' websites to help understand new platforms.

"Really, as a parent you have to know what's out there. You do not have the luxury of being uninformed about what's available," Ryan said.

She urged parents to be a trusted confidant for their children and to give them the confidence to report any incidents, whether involving them or a friend.

Names of people arrested

Police have not released the names of all the people charged. They have released the names of 14 people charged with enticement of a child, seven for failure to register and five for rape/ assault & battery on a child.

Some of the people arrested for enticement of a child are:

Jared Tracey, 40, from New Bedford



Favio DeAmaral, 32, from New Bedford



Theron Carmean, 63, from New Bedford



Jhon Tafur, 27, from North Adams



Joseph Gagnon, 67, from North Adams



Zack Comstock, 41, from North Adams



Christopher Tague, 38, from North Adams



Dononeil Nebar, 39, from Pittsfield



Thomas Kushi, 57, from Pittsfield



Michael Reu, 55, from Pittsfield



Jason Hadsell, 57, from Pittsfield



Robert Sabin, 69, from Pittsfield



Bernard Jordon, 46, from Springfield



Zachary Grchan, 35, from Springfield

Some of the people arrested on a warrant for rape or assault & battery on a child are:

Edwin Colon, 57, from Agawam

Alfred Koroma, 31, from Framingham

David Homen, 60, from Lowell

Darwin Ruiz, 19, from Pittsfield

Devin Batista, 23, from Taunton

The men arrested for failure to register are:

Christopher Morin, 53, from Becket

Henry Glazier, 53, from Great Barrington

Drew Kelly, 37, from Lenox

Raymond Martin, 49, from North Adams

Michael Page, 57, from Pittsfield

Wayne Bingle, 71, from Pittsfield

George Wetherell, 40, from Pittsfield

The remaining names have not been released.