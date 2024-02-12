Massachusetts governor asks drivers to stay off roads during snow storm

BOSTON - Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is asking drivers to stay off the roads during the storm that could drop several inches of snow in the state on Tuesday.

"We ask that you avoid traveling tomorrow during the storm if possible," Healey said at a Monday afternoon news conference. "Plan ahead, use extreme care if you do need to go out."

The governor is directing all non-emergency state employees in executive branch agencies to stay home and telework if they are able to do so. All RMV locations will be closed on Tuesday. She said the MBTA is planning normal weekday service.

The latest forecast is predicting a higher impact south of Boston, with 4 to 8 inches of snow expected south of the Mass Pike. There is a chance southeastern Massachusetts and the south coast could see 8 to 12 inches.

Difficult travel in Massachusetts during storm

Massachusetts highway administrator Jonathan Gulliver said an intense snowfall rate could make it difficult for plows to keep up.

"Travel will be very difficult and at times dangerous during the peak of the storm," he said.

Several cities and towns have declared snow emergencies and canceled school on Tuesday, including Boston, where Mayor Wu is also urging drivers to stay off the roads.

Preparing for the storm

Besides snow, there are concerns that power outages and coastal flooding could result from the nor'easter. Healey says residents should make sure to charge their devices and have an emergency kit handy in case they lose electricity.

"Please also take some time to check in on your neighbors to make sure everyone stays warm and safe," the governor said.