Boston to declare snow emergency, schools closed Tuesday ahead of storm

BOSTON - Mayor Michelle Wu has declared that a snow emergency will start in Boston at 10 p.m. ahead of Tuesday's winter storm.

Between 4 and 8 inches of snow are expected to fall in Boston, according to the latest WBZ NEXT Weather forecast.

"Parking bans will be in effect on posted roadways and major arteries to ensure that we can keep streets clear of snow and available for emergency vehicles," Wu said.

Click here for more information on parking in Boston during snow emergencies.

Is school closed in Boston on Tuesday?

Boston Public Schools will be closed Tuesday, Mayor Wu said.

Will space savers be allowed in Boston?

A snow emergency means space savers like traffic cones and chairs will be allowed for up to 48 hours after the emergency ends in Boston. After that they will be picked up as trash by the Department of Public Works.

Space savers are not allowed in the South End, where the neighborhood banned them.