Snow emergencies and parking bans in Massachusetts for Tuesday's storm

BOSTON - The following communities in Massachusetts have issued snow emergencies and parking bans ahead of the storm on Tuesday February 13, 2024. Some places are forecasted to receive up to 8-12 inches of snow.

Boston - Snow emergency and parking ban begins at 10 p.m. on Monday.

Salisbury - Snow emergency parking ban begins at 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

New Bedford - Snow emergency parking ban starts Monday at midnight.

Peabody - Snow emergency and parking ban starts Monday at midnight.

Attleboro - Parking ban in effect from Monday at midnight until Wednesday at 4 a.m.

Lowell - Snow emergency parking ban starts at 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

Plymouth - Parking ban in effect downtown and in North Plymouth area from Tuesday at 7 a.m. until midnight.

Danvers - Parking ban starts at 11 p.m. on Monday.

Everett - Parking ban in place at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Fall River - Parking ban in effect at 6 p.m. on Monday.

Blackstone - Snow emergency parking ban in effect from Monday at midnight until Tuesday at midnight.