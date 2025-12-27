Logan Airport hit with hundreds of delays after snow blankets Massachusetts

Hundreds of flights were delayed and dozens canceled at Logan Airport in Boston on Saturday after Massachusetts was left with a blanket of snow overnight.

There were 405 delays and over 60 cancellations as of Saturday evening, according to FlightAware. The interference with the holiday travel season left people frustrated.

"I woke up, it was delayed four hours, kept getting pushed back. Then it was canceled, now it says it's not canceled. So I don't really know," said Angela Alibrandi, who was trying to get to Tampa, Florida. "I'm just trying to get down to see my friend and her family, spend some of the holidays with them."

Arlington resident Heather Hill and her family were also attempting to get to Florida to get on a cruise.

"Delta has cancelled both flights to Miami and can't do anything for us," Hill explained.

So now the family of five is stuck with a flight to Atlanta, Georgia, and then an overnight 9-hour drive to Miami in the hopes of making it to the cruise ship by 2 p.m. on Sunday.

"Hopefully, we will catch the cruise," Hill said.

Another traveler, looking to head home to San Diego, called her entire travel experience "stressful" after trying to board a flight for the third day in a row, only for each plane to run into issues.

Hill said that the best advice she can give other travelers is to plan ahead.

"Try to get on the first flight of the day because it is not good out there right now," she explained.

The overnight storm in Massachusetts brought approximately 4 inches of snow to places like Cambridge and just under 5 inches to Fitchburg, on top of temperatures just scraping the mid-20s. The snow came during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year as people looked to head home after Christmas or venture to a New Year's Eve destination.