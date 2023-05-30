Massachusetts RMV, AAA have hour-long statewide system outage
BOSTON - Massachusetts drivers with business at the Registry of Motor Vehicles ran into some issues Tuesday morning.
"Due to a statewide system issue, the RMV and AAA locations are unable to processes Permit/License/ID related transactions," an RMV system outage alert stated at 10:30 a.m. "We apologize for the inconvenience."
Some customers complained on Twitter about the computers being down at their RMV appointments.
The RMV said the system was up and running again about an hour later.
