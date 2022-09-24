Watch CBS News
2 Massachusetts residents killed in wrong-way crash in Connecticut on I-91

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

WINDSOR, Conn. -- Two people from Massachusetts died Friday after driving the wrong way and crashing into a tractor-trailer in Windsor, Connecticut.

The crash took place at around 12:30 a.m. on I-91.

The victims have been identified as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and the driver was James Bowen of East Longmeadow. Both were 25 years old.

State Police say Loiselle and Bowen were heading south in the northbound lanes of I-191 when they hit the tractor-trailer.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck suffered only minor injuries. 

First published on September 24, 2022 / 7:06 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

