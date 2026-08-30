Massachusetts governor candidates make weekend push in final days before Tuesday primary

With less than two days to go before the Sept. 1 Massachusetts primary election, the gubernatorial race continues to heat up.

Incumbent Gov. Maura Healey and Mass GOP candidates Mike Minogue and Brian Shortsleeve have been relentlessly holding rallies, meeting voters and knocking on doors.

Canvassing for Sen. Will Brownsberger and State Rep. Dave Rogers in Belmont, Healey talked about her record as governor, focusing on holding ICE accountable, healthcare and public transportation.

"Who your governor is matters more than ever before," Healey told voters. "We turned around public transit in the last three years. Together we got rid of slow zones on the T, we've opened up new Commuter Rail lines, and got better service - all things that are important."

Army veteran, businessman, and former CEO Minogue was featured on Keller at Large Sunday morning with WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller. Minogue, who has the backing of the Massachusetts GOP, says Massachusetts is overspending.

"We are going to spend this year over $70 billion this year for about seven million people. What I will do is bring in a third party outside auditor, just like public companies have. I will go look at the whole budget and find waste, fraud, and corruption. I'm also going to budget and audit the healthcare system," Minogue said.

Meeting voters at Saint Anthony's Feast in the North End, Shortsleeve, a Marine veteran and small business owner, said voters are looking for change.

"Independents who are fed up, Democrats who feel left out, they know Massachusetts can do better. They are looking for change. We have a great tradition in this state of Republican businessmen serving as governor," he said.

The Massachusetts primary election takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 1. Polls across the state are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.